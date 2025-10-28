HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport

Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 28, 2025 15:07 IST

x

A fire broke out in an Air India bus parked near Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

IMAGE: A fire breaks out in a bus near Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Photograph: Video grab/X

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, in a statement, said the bus was not carrying any passengers or luggage at the time of the incident.

The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the official said.

 

"Only the driver was present when the fire broke out. The blaze was promptly brought under control by fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported," DCP Veer added.

The vehicle, used for ferrying passengers on the airport premises, sustained damage in the incident, according to the police.

The area was briefly cordoned off as a precautionary measure, they said, adding that a detailed examination of the bus is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Air India plane veers off runway at Mumbai airport
Air India plane veers off runway at Mumbai airport
AI flight's aux power unit catches fire after Delhi landing
AI flight's aux power unit catches fire after Delhi landing
Narrow escape for 240 passengers as Singapore Airlines jet catches fire
Narrow escape for 240 passengers as Singapore Airlines jet catches fire
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
'When plane started descending, I thought it was...'
'When plane started descending, I thought it was...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Snake-Free Countries

webstory image 2

Chicken Corn Soup: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

A Banana Every Day? 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Cyclone Montha: Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Lash Ganjam4:07

Cyclone Montha: Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Lash Ganjam

Cyclone Montha Turns Severe: Turbulent Seas at Gopalpur Port1:29

Cyclone Montha Turns Severe: Turbulent Seas at Gopalpur Port

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra0:34

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO