Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport

A fire broke out in an Air India bus parked near Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

IMAGE: A fire breaks out in a bus near Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Photograph: Video grab/X

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, in a statement, said the bus was not carrying any passengers or luggage at the time of the incident.

The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the official said.

"Only the driver was present when the fire broke out. The blaze was promptly brought under control by fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported," DCP Veer added.

The vehicle, used for ferrying passengers on the airport premises, sustained damage in the incident, according to the police.

The area was briefly cordoned off as a precautionary measure, they said, adding that a detailed examination of the bus is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Further investigation is underway.