Two Killed, Seven Injured In Haryana Bus Fire

A tragic bus fire in Bhiwani, Haryana, resulted in the death of two passengers and injuries to seven others, prompting an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Two passengers died in a bus fire in Bhiwani, Haryana.

Seven other passengers sustained injuries in the bus fire incident.

The bus was travelling from Bhiwani to Hansi when the fire broke out in Milakpur village.

Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased may be government and private employees.

Two passengers died, and seven others were injured when a private bus caught fire in Haryana's Bhiwani district, police said on Tuesday.

Bus Fire Incident Details

"The bus was on its way from Bhiwani to Hansi when the incident took place in Milakpur village on Monday evening," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tosham (Bhiwani), Dalip Singh said.

Police said both men who died in the incident could not get off the bus and were caught in the flames, and their charred bodies were found later.

Investigation and Aftermath

Police said fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to a hospital.

The DSP said, "As per preliminary investigation, we suspect that one of them is a government employee and the other a private employee. Their kin claimed that both had not returned and were missing, and we are assuming it could be them."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.