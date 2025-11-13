HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur area

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 13, 2025 11:35 IST

A loud blast-like sound caused by a bus tyre burst spread panic among locals in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, officials said.

IMAGE: Aftermath at the Red Fort car blast site, in Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident caused alarm as it came in the backdrop of a high-intensity explosion in the heavily crowded Red Fort area on Monday evening, killing 13 people and injured several others.

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Raddison in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot.

 

Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, "The caller was contacted. He said that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything, and nothing was found."

"During local enquiry, a guard informed us that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that," the DCP said.

The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
