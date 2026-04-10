Children Injured as School Van Catches Fire in Muzaffarnagar

A school van fire in Muzaffarnagar, India, resulted in serious burn injuries to five children and the driver, prompting an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A school van fire in Muzaffarnagar has left five children and a driver with serious burn injuries.

The incident occurred near Samaspur village involving a van from Ashish English Academy.

Authorities suspect a short circuit as the primary cause of the school van fire.

Police and fire brigade teams responded to rescue the injured, who were taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the school van fire incident.

Five children and a driver sustained serious burn injuries after a school van caught fire near Samaspur village in the district on Friday morning, police said.

Circle Officer Ravishankar said the incident occurred when a van belonging to the Ashish English Academy was carrying around 10 children.

On receiving information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Investigation into the Cause

Prima facie, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, the officer added.

The vehicle has been seized and further investigation is underway, police said.