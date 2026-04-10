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Children Injured as School Van Catches Fire in Muzaffarnagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 12:07 IST

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A school van fire in Muzaffarnagar, India, resulted in serious burn injuries to five children and the driver, prompting an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A school van fire in Muzaffarnagar has left five children and a driver with serious burn injuries.
  • The incident occurred near Samaspur village involving a van from Ashish English Academy.
  • Authorities suspect a short circuit as the primary cause of the school van fire.
  • Police and fire brigade teams responded to rescue the injured, who were taken to a nearby hospital.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the school van fire incident.

Five children and a driver sustained serious burn injuries after a school van caught fire near Samaspur village in the district on Friday morning, police said.

Circle Officer Ravishankar said the incident occurred when a van belonging to the Ashish English Academy was carrying around 10 children.

 

On receiving information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Investigation into the Cause

Prima facie, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, the officer added.

The vehicle has been seized and further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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