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Why Was An FIR Filed Against Abhishek Banerjee?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 13:55 IST

An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly making inflammatory statements during the West Bengal assembly elections, sparking an investigation into potential violations of public order.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • West Bengal Police file FIR against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.
  • The FIR alleges inflammatory statements made during assembly elections.
  • Complaint cites provocative comments on post-poll violence and vote counting.
  • The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Representation of the People Act.
  • Speeches made between April 27 and May 3 are under investigation for disturbing public order.

The West Bengal Police on Saturday said they have registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly making inflammatory statements during the recently concluded assembly elections.

Details of the FIR Against Abhishek Banerjee

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by Social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the assembly election results were declared, alleging that the TMC national general secretary made provocative comments on post-poll violence and the vote counting process, a senior officer said.

 

The complainant also claimed that Banerjee's inflammatory comments were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

"Following due procedure after the filing of the complaint, an FIR was formally registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on May 15," the officer said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, he said.

Allegations and Investigation

The complainant accused Banerjee of delivering inflammatory speeches during several election-related programmes between April 27 and May 3.

"The complainant alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony. The contents are being examined as part of the investigation," the police officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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