News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » FIR against TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh after over 70 complaints

FIR against TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh after over 70 complaints

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 26, 2024 10:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The West Bengal Police arrested Trinamool Congress leader Ajit Maiti from the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers, an officer said on Monday.

IMAGE: Absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh. Photograph: Screen grab

Maiti, considered a close aide of absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was detained on Sunday evening from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers, he said.

"We have arrested him after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him in the court later in the day," the police officer told PTI.

After getting over 70 complaints, the police lodged an FIR against Shajahan Shiekh, he said.

 

Most of the complainants claimed that Shajahan was actively involved in the forcible acquisition of their land and torturing of local women, the police officer said.

Angry villagers had attacked Maiti a couple of days back for his alleged ties with Shajahan and his group, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault on local women.

The police action comes after a TMC delegation visited the restive Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day on Sunday and heard the grievances of villagers who have been protesting against alleged atrocities by local leaders of the ruling party.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Shahjahan, who is absconding, and his supporters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?
Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?
TMC leaders' properties torched, MLA thrashed
TMC leaders' properties torched, MLA thrashed
Article 370 On Road To Be A Hit!
Article 370 On Road To Be A Hit!
Ronaldo faces criticism for making obscene gesture
Ronaldo faces criticism for making obscene gesture
SEE: When Sachin Met Amir!
SEE: When Sachin Met Amir!
Want To Invest In FDs? Read This
Want To Invest In FDs? Read This
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe

Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe

1,250 complaints lodged at govt camps in Sandeshkhali

1,250 complaints lodged at govt camps in Sandeshkhali

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances