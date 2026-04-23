TMC Leader Alleges BJP Conspiracy Against Mamata Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee accuses the BJP of conspiring to defeat Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal elections by misusing central agencies and lacking genuine public support.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee accuses the BJP of using central agencies to defeat Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal elections.

Banerjee claims the BJP lacks public support despite deploying significant resources against the TMC.

He alleges faulty EVMs caused voting disruptions during the first phase of polling.

Banerjee accuses AIMIM, AJUP, ISF, and Congress leaders of colluding with the BJP.

He asserts Mamata Banerjee will ensure the inclusion of voters whose names were allegedly deleted from electoral rolls.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP leadership and central agencies had joined hands to defeat a "woman opposition chief minister" in the West Bengal assembly polls, but claimed the saffron party lacked public support.

Addressing an election rally in Metiabruz area in southwestern Kolkata, the Diamond Harbour MP said the BJP had the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department, and even the Election Commission "under its control", but none "would be able to prevent the TMC from winning".

BJP's Campaign Against Mamata Banerjee

"From the prime minister, Union home minister, defence minister to the railway minister and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states -- all have converged on West Bengal to fight Mamata Banerjee. She is putting up a valiant fight with the support of the people and is poised to win," he said.

"The BJP has amassed all the machinery and resources against Didi and the TMC, but they are disconnected from the masses. They will fail miserably," Banerjee added.

Allegations of EVM Tampering and Voting Disruptions

He alleged that faulty EVMs were sent to several polling booths during the first phase of polling, forcing people to wait for the replacement machines.

"Some even returned without casting their votes," he said.

"Whenever such incidents came to our notice, we urged voters to return to polling stations and exercise their franchise. We appeal to people to wait till replacement machines arrive and cast their votes," he said.

Accusations of Collusion with BJP

The TMC leader also targeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader Humayun Kabir, Indian Secular Front leader Nawsad Siddique and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, alleging they were availing security provided by central forces instead of state security, indicating an "understanding" with the BJP-led Centre.

"What is the deal? They are B and C teams of the BJP, as Shah and Modi never criticise them. Is there any pact to divide votes? People have seen through their game plan," he said.

Criticism of BJP Leaders' Dietary Habits

In a swipe at BJP leaders from Delhi, Banerjee alleged that those who "imposed restrictions on dietary habits" and were "harassing Bengali-speaking citizens" in BJP-ruled states were now campaigning in West Bengal while "savouring fish delicacies" before the media.

"The time has come to expose their hypocrisy after May 4. They must understand that West Bengal is different from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," he added.

Commitment to Voters and Democratic Institutions

He claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had led the fight for 32 lakh voters whose names were allegedly deleted from the electoral rolls and would ensure their inclusion after returning to power for a fourth term.

Asserting that India belongs to all communities, he said that by the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP, which he accused of "usurping democratic institutions" and turning into a "dictatorship", would be voted out.

The West Bengal assembly elections were a high-stakes battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The election saw intense campaigning and accusations from both sides, reflecting the political polarisation in the state. The results of the election had significant implications for the future of West Bengal and national politics.