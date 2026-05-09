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Home  » News » TMC Accuses Election Commission Of Partisan Conduct In Bengal Polls

TMC Accuses Election Commission Of Partisan Conduct In Bengal Polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

May 09, 2026 14:54 IST

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee raises concerns about the fairness and transparency of the West Bengal assembly elections, alleging partisan conduct by the Election Commission and widespread irregularities.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleges partisan conduct by the Election Commission during the West Bengal assembly polls.
  • Banerjee claims large-scale irregularities and mismatch of control units in the handling of EVMs.
  • TMC demands the release of CCTV footage from counting centres and a transparent count of VVPAT slips.
  • Banerjee highlights reports of post-poll violence and intimidation of TMC workers and supporters.
  • TMC vows to continue its fight for democracy and constitutional values in West Bengal.

Questioning the credibility of the electoral process in the West Bengal assembly polls, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused the Election Commission of acting in a "partisan" manner and alleged large-scale irregularities during the elections won by the BJP.

In his first social media post after the declaration of results, Banerjee said the TMC would continue to be a "strong, vocal and uncompromising opposition" both in West Bengal and at the Centre.

 

Allegations Of Partisan Conduct

"Throughout this entire process, we witnessed what we believe was deeply partisan conduct by several government agencies as well as the Election Commission of India," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"Democratic institutions that are meant to function impartially appeared compromised, raising serious concerns about the fairness, credibility and transparency of the electoral process in West Bengal," the Diamond Harbour MP wrote.

Disenfranchisement And Electoral Rolls

Stating that the TMC fought an extremely difficult election where "nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were allegedly disenfranchised from the electoral rolls," he said, "I will stand shoulder to shoulder with every Trinamool worker and supporter in this fight to ensure that truth prevails and that both governments now work genuinely in the interests of the people of West Bengal."

Banerjee also alleged a mismatch of control units and irregularities in the handling and movement of EVMs used in the polls.

"Several disturbing incidents have left millions of people questioning whether the true mandate of the people has been respected," he said.

Demands For Transparency

The TMC national general secretary demanded the release of CCTV footage from counting centres and a transparent count of VVPAT slips.

Stating that democracy can only survive when electoral institutions inspire trust and confidence among citizens, he said, "Unfortunately, what we have witnessed has deeply shaken that trust."

Post-Poll Violence Concerns

"Reports of post-poll violence, attacks on party offices, intimidation of our party workers and threats against supporters are deeply alarming and unacceptable in a democratic society. Many dedicated Trinamool workers and supporters who fought tirelessly on the ground have allegedly faced targeted attacks and have been forced to flee their homes out of fear and insecurity," he wrote.

"No political worker in a democracy should ever have to choose between their safety and their political beliefs," Banerjee stated.

The BJP had similarly alleged attacks on its workers after the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, following which the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the violence.

TMC's Commitment

Banerjee said the TMC would continue its fight for "democracy, constitutional values and the rights and dignity of the people" under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Urging party workers to remain united, he said anyone facing intimidation or violence should contact him directly.

"I will do everything within my capacity to ensure their safety and security and pursue every available legal and democratic remedy," the TMC MP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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