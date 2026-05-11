TMC Leader Accuses BJP Of Inciting Violence In West Bengal

Amidst rising tensions in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress accuses the BJP of inciting violence and arson, while the BJP denies involvement and points fingers at the TMC.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accuses BJP of inciting violence in West Bengal.

Shops allegedly set ablaze in Purba Medinipur's Khejuri, with TMC blaming BJP miscreants.

BJP denies allegations, claiming TMC is trying to cause unrest.

Central forces' role questioned amidst accusations of targeted violence.

Police investigating the incident, with both parties calling for strict action.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that "BJP-backed miscreants" set ablaze nearly 10 shops in Purba Medinipur's Khejuri in front of police personnel and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of promoting "targeted violence" in West Bengal.

BJP Denies Allegations, Calls For Peace

Rejecting the allegations, a BJP leader in Purba Medinipur said the party always espouses peace.

This came a day after the TMC national general secretary made a similar allegation while claiming that 60 shops were set on fire in the same place.

Details Of The Incident

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee shared on X a clip of a raging fire to claim that "nearly 10 shops were allegedly set ablaze last night by BJP miscreants" in the Jonka gram panchyayat area of Khejuri, "right in front of police".

A senior police official said five shops were set ablaze by unidentified people at Khejuri late on Sunday night.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the official said bike-borne unidentified miscreants set the shops ablaze in the Bhanganmari Kolmor area of Khejuri and two fire engines were rushed to the spot. RAF personnel and central forces have been deployed in the area, he said.

Political Accusations And Counter-Accusations

Banerjee continued his tirade against the BJP, terming the incident "a double-engine disaster". He alleged people's "livelihoods have been reduced to ashes because hatred and intimidation are now being used as political tools".

"This was the true face of the politics preached by (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and the BJP," the TMC leader said and alleged that "targeted violence was being carried out with complete impunity".

Questioning the role of the central forces, he asked, "Where are the central forces now? Or are they deployed only when it suits the BJP's political agenda?"

However, the BJP leader in Purba Medinipur claimed that some people, "instigated by the TMC", are trying to cause unrest in the area using the BJP's name.

"Police are investigating the matter, and we are also keeping a watch. Strict action should be taken against those involved," he said.