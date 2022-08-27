News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Finally, Ghulam Nabi Azad freed himself: Scindia

Finally, Ghulam Nabi Azad freed himself: Scindia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 27, 2022 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said his former Congress colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad has finally "freed" himself, a day after the veteran leader ended his nearly five-decade-old association with the Grand Old Party.

IMAGE: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Ghulam Nabi Azad and Digvijaya Singh. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

"The internal situation of the Congress has been clear for many years now. But in the end, Ghulam Nabiji became free," Scindia, a former Congress leader who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020, told reporters.

 

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions in the Congress, including its primary membership, by describing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as "immature" and "childish" and accusing the leadership of "foisting a non-serious individual" at the helm of the party.

Meanwhile, identifying himself as a BJP worker, the Union civil aviation minister said he was working for nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia reached Gwalior on Saturday to tour the flood-affected areas in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia
Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia
GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Jairam's quip on Azad
GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Jairam's quip on Azad
Azad exit stuns Cong; our doors open, says BJP
Azad exit stuns Cong; our doors open, says BJP
AIFF apologises to Gokulam Kerala
AIFF apologises to Gokulam Kerala
Justice Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Justice Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
J'khand crisis: CM, MLAs leave for unknown destination
J'khand crisis: CM, MLAs leave for unknown destination
Asia Cup: India's old guard holds the key against Pak
Asia Cup: India's old guard holds the key against Pak
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What forced Azad to sever 50 years of ties with Cong

What forced Azad to sever 50 years of ties with Cong

After Azad, Sibal exits, Congress's G23 a spent force

After Azad, Sibal exits, Congress's G23 a spent force

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances