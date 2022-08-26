News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 26, 2022 12:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during the party's 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' on 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a five page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he does so with a 'heavy heart'.

 

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the All India Congress Committee to fight for what is right for India, Azad, part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

'Unfortunately after entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him,' Azad said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Before starting a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress Jodo Yatra', the veteran leader said in his letter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'In the Congress, every leader is a shehanshah'
'In the Congress, every leader is a shehanshah'
'Congress should forget about 2024'
'Congress should forget about 2024'
Time For Congress To Split Up?
Time For Congress To Split Up?
The 10 highest paid tennis stars
The 10 highest paid tennis stars
Asia Cup: After Afridi another injury scare for Pak
Asia Cup: After Afridi another injury scare for Pak
Freebie pleas to be listed before 3-judge SC bench
Freebie pleas to be listed before 3-judge SC bench
India logs 10,256 Covid cases, active infections drop
India logs 10,256 Covid cases, active infections drop
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Azad had approved names in new J-K unit: Cong sources

Azad had approved names in new J-K unit: Cong sources

Ghulam Nabi rejects Sonia's offer to lead J-K campaign

Ghulam Nabi rejects Sonia's offer to lead J-K campaign

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances