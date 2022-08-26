Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during the party's 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' on 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a five page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he does so with a 'heavy heart'.

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the All India Congress Committee to fight for what is right for India, Azad, part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

'Unfortunately after entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him,' Azad said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Before starting a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress Jodo Yatra', the veteran leader said in his letter.