GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Jairam's quip on Azad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 26, 2022 16:37 IST
Hitting back at Ghulam Nabi Azad over his criticism of the party leadership, the Congress on Friday linked his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure and alleged his betrayal reveals his true character and that his DNA has 'Modi-fied'.

IMAGE: Ghulam Nabi Azad. Photograph: ANI Photo

'A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been Modi-fied,' Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

 

Speaking with reporters, the party's media department head Pawan Khera also lashed out at Azad and linked his resignation to end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

'As soon your Rajya Sabha term got over, you got restless. You could not stay without a post even for a second,' Khera said.

Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing 'fraud' on the party in the name of 'sham' internal polls.

He also strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
