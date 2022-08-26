Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

In a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that comes ahead of crucial organisational elections in the party, Azad said he does so with a "heavy heart".

"Unfortunately after entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," Azad wrote in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

"Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished institutional integrity of UPA govt now got applied to INC. While,you're just a nominal figure heard all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards & PAs," Azad, the senior-most Congress leader to leave the party so far, wrote.



