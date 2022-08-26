News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi

Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 26, 2022 13:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

In a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that comes ahead of crucial organisational elections in the party, Azad said he does so with a "heavy heart".

 

"Unfortunately after entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," Azad wrote in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

"Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished institutional integrity of UPA govt now got applied to INC. While,you're just a nominal figure heard all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards & PAs," Azad, the senior-most Congress leader to leave the party so far, wrote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The Gandhis are a liability for the Congress'
'The Gandhis are a liability for the Congress'
Time For Congress To Split Up?
Time For Congress To Split Up?
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul
1,900 private guards to be deployed at airports
1,900 private guards to be deployed at airports
The 10 highest paid tennis stars
The 10 highest paid tennis stars
Asia Cup: After Afridi another injury scare for Pak
Asia Cup: After Afridi another injury scare for Pak
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul

Jaiveer Shergill quits Congress with sycophancy jibe

Jaiveer Shergill quits Congress with sycophancy jibe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances