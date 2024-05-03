'There Is No Modi Wave'

'I am shocked that the BJP makes so many commitments. What did they deliver as the NDA?'

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Supriya Sule speaks to the media while holding a padyatra and door-to-door campaign in Baramati, April 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Supriya Sule, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra's Baramati constituency, is fighting an intense poll battle against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar.

While she is fielded by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharadchandra Pawar, her rival is representing the now Ajit Pawar-led NCP, after the split last year.

However, on the campaign trail, Sunetra isn't Sule's target; she has trained her guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In conversation with Abhijit Lele/Business Standard in Pune following an election rally, Sule says: "Economic growth numbers do not reflect the reality on the ground. Why are the job numbers not showing it?"

Is enthusiasm among people in Baramati for voting low this this time? Polling has been lower in most constituencies across the country in the first and second phases. How do you see this trend?

People are disillusioned and the breaking up of parties has not gone down well with them. There is disappointment with the working of this government. A lot of people tell me that they do not like a breach of what they had been promised: 'No corruption'.

Staying on corruption matters, what's your view on the electoral bonds issue?

Corruption is a big deal. They said 2G (telecom spectrum) was the largest scam. Today they are following the same rules. They are going to sell spectrum in the same way as 2G. That was corruption (in the UPA's time) and this is not. It puts a question mark on the decision and allegation made. It is a very disturbing situation.

Through campaign speeches, you have raised issues of water scarcity and famine-like conditions. Where has the government failed?

It is a big challenge right now. The state government is not serious about it. There is a lack of commitment, as well as coordination. This government is very slow. The government should have planned for this crisis. I am also raising the issue of global warming.

Can that (global warming) become an election issue? Does it resonate with voters?

It is not about resonating. As a public representative, should we not raise it? We have to constantly talk about it. That's what leadership is all about.

Coming back to the campaign, what priorities are you setting while addressing voters?

Better and cleaner infrastructure, water, garbage management and traffic management. These are common concerns for urban and rural areas.

While you have focused on hardships, the Modi government is consistently highlighting robust economic growth. Where is the gap according to you?

Economic growth numbers do not reflect the reality on the ground. Why are the job numbers not showing it? Inflation is underestimated.

Is the integrity of the data in question?

I don't know. I am confused.

In the INDIA bloc, it is still unclear on which common points member parties will work together. Is it something that we'll see only after June 4, 2024?

We have a common minimum programme and have all worked together in the past. We are very clear in our agenda.

The MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) in the state also has a common agenda. It is not that hard to work.

I am shocked that the BJP makes so many commitments. What did they deliver as the NDA (National Democratic Alliance)?

Have you started to think about if INDIA forms the government, what could be clear priorities for action?

We have complete clarity. We have worked with governments for years. As for priorities, they are investments, job creation, water, and poverty eradication.

Is there a substantial degree of apathy among voters?

Naturally. If I was not in politics, I would not have voted. There is no Modi wave. He gave a lot of hope to India in 2014. Now 10 years down the line, I am not sure about the shine.

In one of the campaign meetings in a housing society, you spoke about the Paytm Payments bank issue. How do you look at the RBI's action?

The Reserve Bank of India's action should have come much earlier. More should have been done to protect small investors.It would have saved investments. People have the right to know facts.

There is clamour for reviewing the current GST rate structure. Recently former Union finance secretary Vijay Kelkar also batted for reforms in GST.

Moving to a single tax rate is the basic idea of GST. There are five to eight slabs. Reforming the structure is a priority.