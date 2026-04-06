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Ferozepur District Court in Punjab Cleared After Bomb Threat Hoax

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 13:51 IST

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A bomb threat emailed to the Ferozepur district court in Punjab led to an evacuation and police investigation before being declared a hoax, marking the second such incident this year.

Key Points

  • Ferozepur district court received a bomb threat via email, triggering an emergency response.
  • Police and bomb disposal squads evacuated the court complex as a precaution.
  • A thorough search of the premises revealed no explosive devices.
  • The bomb threat was determined to be a hoax, the second such incident this year.
  • Authorities are investigating the source of the hoax email.

The district court complex in Ferozepur received a bomb threat via e-mail on Monday, which was later proved to be a hoax, officials said.

The threat message, received at the court's official e-mail ID in the morning, warned that an explosive material was planted in the court complex.

 

After receiving the information, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and other police teams promptly arrived at the premises and evacuated the court complex as a precautionary measure.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Dharamvir Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhwinder Singh, also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

However, even after a detailed inspection of the premises, nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

Response to the Threat

Recollecting the tense moments, Bar Council president Advocate Lovjeetpal Singh Turna said he came to know about the threat e-mail in the morning.

"I immediately appealed to all the advocates and clerks working in the premises to vacate the area and help the police conduct a thorough check," said Turna.

The Ferozepur district court had received a similar bomb threat on January 8 this year. That too had turned out to be a hoax.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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