HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bomb Threat at Telangana High Court Turns Out to Be Hoax

Bomb Threat at Telangana High Court Turns Out to Be Hoax

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 17:58 IST

A bomb threat email sent to the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad triggered an intensive police search before being declared a hoax, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • Telangana High Court received a bomb threat via email.
  • Police and bomb disposal squads conducted a thorough search of the court premises.
  • The bomb threat was declared a hoax after no explosives were found.
  • A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing to find the source of the email.

A bomb threat email was sent to the Telangana High Court here on Tuesday prompting intensive searches of the premises and it was subsequently declared a hoax, police said.

The email warned of "RDX being placed in the court premises, which will explode".

 

After getting information, Police teams along with bomb disposal squads thoroughly checked the premises and nothing suspicious was found and the bomb threat was declared a hoax, an official at Charminar Police Station said.

A case was registered. Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bomb Threat at Goa Passport Office Turns Out to Be Hoax
Odisha Court Searched After Bomb Threat Email
Odisha Court Searched After Bomb Threat Email
Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Bomb Threat at Mangaluru School Triggers Security Operation
Bomb Threat at Mangaluru School Triggers Security Operation
Punjab Police Foil Terror Plot, Recover IED

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai0:53

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO