Bomb Threat at Telangana High Court Turns Out to Be Hoax

Key Points

A bomb threat email was sent to the Telangana High Court here on Tuesday prompting intensive searches of the premises and it was subsequently declared a hoax, police said.

The email warned of "RDX being placed in the court premises, which will explode".

After getting information, Police teams along with bomb disposal squads thoroughly checked the premises and nothing suspicious was found and the bomb threat was declared a hoax, an official at Charminar Police Station said.

A case was registered. Further investigation is on.