Thane FDA Seizes Adulterated Food Items Worth Rs 12 Lakh

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Thane seized adulterated food items worth nearly Rs 12 lakh and arrested six individuals for selling banned products, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and combat malpractices.

Key Points The FDA seized adulterated food items, including edible oil, toddy, and ghee, worth approximately Rs 12 lakh in Thane.

Six individuals were arrested for possessing and selling banned food items like pan masala and gutkha.

The special operation was conducted under the guidance of FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Citizens are urged to report substandard food quality or malpractices to the FDA.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized suspicious items, including edible oil, toddy, ghee and gutkha, worth almost Rs 12 lakh in Thane district, leading to the arrest of six persons, an official said on Thursday.

The special operation was conducted on May 27 under the guidance of FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, he added.

Details Of The Food Seizure

"During the inspections of various food establishments, FDA officials seized suspicious stock totalling Rs 7,30,150. This includes edible oil worth Rs 1,49,724, farsan worth Rs 93,830, ghee worth Rs 2,06,800, and hakka noodles valued at Rs 8,190. Additionally, toddy worth Rs 17,100, sherbet worth Rs 54,096, and gum arabic worth Rs 1,97,640 were confiscated due to regulatory violations," a release said.

Arrests Made For Selling Banned Items

Six persons were arrested for possessing and selling banned food items like pan masala and gutkha, it added.

Contraband stock worth Rs 4,53,344 was recovered from their possession, FDA Joint Commissioner Parag Nalawade stated.

FDA Urges Public To Report Food Safety Issues

The authority urged citizens to report sub-standard food quality or malpractices by contacting FDA toll-free number (1800222365) or by filing a formal complaint with the Joint Commissioner's Office at Wagle Estate in Thane.