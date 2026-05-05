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Home  » News » Two Arrested, Juvenile Detained In Palghar Drug Bust

Two Arrested, Juvenile Detained In Palghar Drug Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 09:01 IST

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Palghar police have arrested two individuals and detained a juvenile after seizing brown sugar valued at over Rs 44 lakh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Palghar police seized brown sugar worth over Rs 44 lakh in a recent drug bust.
  • Two individuals, Kudhabax Mohammad Sahid and Heena Jamil Ahmed, were arrested for drug trafficking.
  • A juvenile was also detained in connection with the drug seizure in Palghar.
  • The raid was conducted based on a tip-off about drug trafficking activities in the Saphala area.
  • The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police have arrested two persons and detained a juvenile after seizing brown sugar valued at more than Rs 44 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about drug trafficking activities, the police conducted a raid at a flat in a building located in Pandit Pada area in Saphala on Sunday, District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

 

Details Of The Palghar Drug Seizure

"During the raid, we seized 224.61 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 44,92,200. Additionally, cash, some packing materials and other items were recovered, taking the total value of the seizure to Rs 45,25,850," he said.

Accused Arrested Under NDPS Act

The police arrested Kudhabax Mohammad Sahid (38), a resident of Uttarakhand, and Heena Jamil Ahmed (35), hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and also detained a juvenile, the official said.

An FIR was registered on Monday against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The arrested persons were produced before a local magistrate, who remanded them in police custody till May 8, while the juvenile was sent to a remand home, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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