Man Arrested In Thane For Selling Counterfeit Beauty Products

A man in Thane was arrested for allegedly selling fake beauty products, highlighting the ongoing issue of counterfeit goods in the market.
Key Points
- A man in Thane has been booked for selling fake beauty products.
- The accused, Neeraj Shukla, runs a shop in Kausa, Mumbra.
- Counterfeit beauty products worth Rs 13,972 were seized.
- The fake products were reportedly manufactured in Pakistan.
- Shukla has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act.
A man was booked for allegedly selling fake beauty products in Mumbra in Thane, a police official said on Thursday.
Counterfeit Beauty Products Seized
Such items. reportedly made in Pakistan, worth Rs 13,972 were seized from accused Neeraj Shukla, who runs a shop in Kausa, the official added.
He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Copyright Act for cheating and other offences, he said.