Man Arrested In Thane For Selling Counterfeit Beauty Products

A man in Thane was arrested for allegedly selling fake beauty products, highlighting the ongoing issue of counterfeit goods in the market.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Thane has been booked for selling fake beauty products.

The accused, Neeraj Shukla, runs a shop in Kausa, Mumbra.

Counterfeit beauty products worth Rs 13,972 were seized.

The fake products were reportedly manufactured in Pakistan.

Shukla has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act.

A man was booked for allegedly selling fake beauty products in Mumbra in Thane, a police official said on Thursday.

Counterfeit Beauty Products Seized

Such items. reportedly made in Pakistan, worth Rs 13,972 were seized from accused Neeraj Shukla, who runs a shop in Kausa, the official added.

He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Copyright Act for cheating and other offences, he said.