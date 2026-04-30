HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Arrested In Thane For Selling Counterfeit Beauty Products

Man Arrested In Thane For Selling Counterfeit Beauty Products

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 19:29 IST

x

A man in Thane was arrested for allegedly selling fake beauty products, highlighting the ongoing issue of counterfeit goods in the market.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Thane has been booked for selling fake beauty products.
  • The accused, Neeraj Shukla, runs a shop in Kausa, Mumbra.
  • Counterfeit beauty products worth Rs 13,972 were seized.
  • The fake products were reportedly manufactured in Pakistan.
  • Shukla has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act.

A man was booked for allegedly selling fake beauty products in Mumbra in Thane, a police official said on Thursday.

Counterfeit Beauty Products Seized

Such items. reportedly made in Pakistan, worth Rs 13,972 were seized from accused Neeraj Shukla, who runs a shop in Kausa, the official added.

 

He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Copyright Act for cheating and other offences, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Trio in Maharashtra Face Charges for Selling Banned Pakistani Beauty Items
Trio in Maharashtra Face Charges for Selling Banned Pakistani Beauty Items
Fake Cosmetics Manufacturing Racket Busted in Delhi; Four Arrested
Fake Cosmetics Manufacturing Racket Busted in Delhi; Four Arrested
Expired Food, Cosmetics Racket Busted in Delhi; One Arrested
Expired Food, Cosmetics Racket Busted in Delhi; One Arrested
Man Arrested for Selling Counterfeit Weight Loss Products Online Using Duplicate Branding
Man Arrested for Selling Counterfeit Weight Loss Products Online Using Duplicate Branding
Maharashtra Man Duped of £28,000 in Sophisticated Online Scam
Maharashtra Man Duped of £28,000 in Sophisticated Online Scam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Zaheer Iqbal keeps it casual, wins hearts while posing with fans in Mumbai1:12

Zaheer Iqbal keeps it casual, wins hearts while posing...

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu Enjoys Shimla Summer1:09

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu...

Fatima Sana Shaikh's trendy look steals the spotlight in Mumbai1:12

Fatima Sana Shaikh's trendy look steals the spotlight in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO