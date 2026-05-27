Man, Sons Held In UP Honour Killing Case

In a suspected honour killing case in Uttar Pradesh, a man and his two sons have been detained for allegedly strangling his 18-year-old daughter to death for talking to her boyfriend.

Key Points An 18-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father and two brothers in Uttar Pradesh.

The family suspected the girl was talking to her boyfriend on the phone.

Police detained the father and two sons after a villager reported the suspicious death.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as 'throttling'.

A case has been registered against the father and brothers, and further legal action is pending.

Police detained a man and his two sons on Wednesday for allegedly strangling his 18-year-old daughter to death on suspicion that she was talking to her boyfriend over the phone, police officials said.

According to police, the incident took place in Barser village under the Sirauli police station area on Monday night.

Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said after receiving information regarding the suspicious death of a girl on Tuesday, local police and senior officials visited the spot.

"The post-mortem examination confirmed 'throttling' as the cause of death," Verma said.

Accused In Police Custody

She said a case has been registered against the girl's father, Mahendra Kashyap and her two brothers, Akash and Aman, on the complaint lodged by the deceased girl's uncle.

"All three accused are in police custody. Evidence is being collected, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings," the officer said.

Family Confrontation Led To Murder

Villagers told police that Kashyap's daughter Kranti, was seen talking on the phone on Monday evening; afterwards, family members questioned her later that night.

During the confrontation, the family allegedly assaulted the girl and later strangled her to death, police said.

On Tuesday morning, family members informed neighbours that Kranti had died due to vomiting and diarrhoea.

However, a villager, Vinod Kumar, became suspicious and informed the police.

The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said injury marks were also found on the girl's neck and both hands.

After the cremation late Tuesday night, police detained the father and the two brothers for questioning.