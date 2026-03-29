Father Arrested in Bulandshahr for Allegedly Killing Daughter Over Stolen Candy

A Bulandshahr man faces arrest after allegedly beating his daughter to death for stealing candy, highlighting the tragic consequences of disproportionate punishment and raising concerns about child safety.

Key Points A man in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly beating his 12-year-old daughter to death.

The incident occurred after the daughter was accused of stealing a packet of candy from a local grocery store.

The girl's mother filed a complaint with the police, leading to the father's arrest.

Police have recovered the stick allegedly used in the crime.

Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly beating his 12-year-old daughter to death with a stick for "stealing" a packet of candy from a grocery store here, officials said.

According to police, a complaint was lodged at Ratanpur village on March 27 by the girl's mother, Aarti, who alleged that her husband, Pushpendra alias Pappu Sharma, beat their daughter with a stick, leading to her death.

Pushpendra was enraged after a local shopkeeper complained to him that his daughter had stolen a packet of candy from his shop, police said.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR at the Narora police station and arrested Pushpendra on Sunday.

"The stick used in the crime has been recovered at the instance of the accused," SHO Ganga Prasad Arya said.