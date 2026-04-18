Delhi Police Nab Suspect In Double Murder Case

Delhi Police have apprehended the primary suspect in a tragic double murder case in CR Park, revealing details of a long-standing feud and ongoing investigation into the violent crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Asad Siddiqui in connection with the double murder of Rakesh Sood and Karan Sood in CR Park.

The double murder stemmed from a long-standing enmity and previous disputes.

The accused allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp object, leading to their deaths.

A third person, Rahul, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

Police have seized the vehicle used by the accused to flee the crime scene and are continuing their investigation.

Delhi Police has arrested the main accused behind the double murder of a man and his son, who were stabbed to death in south Delhi's CR Park area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), while his cousin Rahul sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Details of the Crime Scene

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received around 9:20 pm on Friday from a private hospital in Saket, where three persons from Tara Apartments in CR Park were admitted by their relatives.

"Upon examination, Rakesh Sood and Karan Sood were declared brought dead by doctors, while Rahul was found injured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Aishwarya Singh, said.

Soon after the incident, a team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Motive and Investigation

The police have revealed that the incident took place due to a long-standing enmity arising out of previous disputes with the accused, identified as Asad Siddiqui.

"The accused, identified as Asad Siddiqui, a resident of Tara Apartments, allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp-edged object around 6 pm," Singh said.

She added that the motive of the crime is suspected to be related to money transactions.

Evidence and Arrest

Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence, while CCTV footage from the area is being analysed as part of the probe, the police said.

"Based on the survivor's statement, a case was registered and the accused was arrested," Singh said, adding that the vehicle used by the accused to flee from the crime scene has also been seized.

The police said a case has been registered at the CR Park police station and further investigation is underway. It further said that a case was registered against the accused at Sangam Vihar police station in 2005.

Political Reaction

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader and the party's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj in a post on his X handle said, "Tara Apartments, Alaknanda was supposed to be the safest gated colony in south delhi. Late Mrs Sushma Swaraj and many MPs stayed there for years." He further said, "Double murder says a lot about the worsening law and order of Delhi."

Under Indian law, Asad Siddiqui would likely face charges of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence and witness statements to build a strong case for prosecution.