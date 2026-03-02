HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Father and Son Die in Car Fire After Crash in Chhindwara

Father and Son Die in Car Fire After Crash in Chhindwara

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 02, 2026 18:55 IST

A tragic car accident in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of a father and son after their CNG-fitted vehicle crashed and caught fire, highlighting the dangers of drowsy driving.

Key Points

  • A father and son were killed in Chhindwara after their CNG car crashed into a roadside garage and caught fire.
  • The accident occurred on Seoni road, approximately 17 kilometres from the Chhindwara district headquarters.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the driver, Arjun Singh, may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the fatal crash.
  • The victims were returning from their ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh and were nearing their home in Parasia when the accident happened.

A 61-year-old man and his son were charred to death after their CNG-fitted car rammed into a roadside garage and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place on Seoni road at a spot some 17 kilometres from the district headquarters, Kundipura police station in charge Mahendra Bhagat told PTI.

 

"Amrit Singh and his son Arjun Singh (22) died on the spot after getting trapped in the burning vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates Arjun, who was at the wheel, was drowsy and lost control of the vehicle. A case has been registered and all aspects of the incident are being probed," Bhagat said.

Amrit was a retired employee of Western Coalfields Limited and was living with his family in Dighavani in Parasia area of Chhindwara, police said.

They were returning from their ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh and were about 40 kilometres away from home when the accident occurred, police added.

A video of the car engulfed in flames has also surfaced.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
