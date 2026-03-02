Father and Son Die in Car Fire After Crash in Chhindwara

A tragic car accident in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of a father and son after their CNG-fitted vehicle crashed and caught fire, highlighting the dangers of drowsy driving.

A 61-year-old man and his son were charred to death after their CNG-fitted car rammed into a roadside garage and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place on Seoni road at a spot some 17 kilometres from the district headquarters, Kundipura police station in charge Mahendra Bhagat told PTI.

"Amrit Singh and his son Arjun Singh (22) died on the spot after getting trapped in the burning vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates Arjun, who was at the wheel, was drowsy and lost control of the vehicle. A case has been registered and all aspects of the incident are being probed," Bhagat said.

Amrit was a retired employee of Western Coalfields Limited and was living with his family in Dighavani in Parasia area of Chhindwara, police said.

They were returning from their ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh and were about 40 kilometres away from home when the accident occurred, police added.

A video of the car engulfed in flames has also surfaced.