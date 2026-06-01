Two Die In Separate Accidents In Ballia

Two people died in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, in separate accidents involving a nilgai collision and a trailer truck incident, highlighting road safety concerns.

Key Points A motorcyclist died after colliding with a nilgai in the Maniyar police station area of Ballia district.

The victim, Surendra Pandey, was critically injured and declared dead at a local health centre.

In a separate incident, Manoj Kumar died after being hit by a trailer truck on National Highway 31 in Narhi.

Police have seized the truck involved in the second accident and are searching for the absconding driver.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as investigations continue into the accidents.

Two persons were killed on Monday morning in separate incidents involving a nilgai and a road accident in the Ballia district, police said.

Nilgai Collision Claims Motorcyclist's Life

In the first case, a 30-year-old motorcyclist rammed in to a nilgai (blue bull) and died.

He was identified as Surendra Pandey, a resident of the Ballia district.

After the incident in the Maniyar police station area, he was taken to the local community health centre in a critically injured condition, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Pandey was travelling towards Ballia when a nilgai suddenly appeared on the road, resulting in a collision, which left him critically injured, according to police.

Officials said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Trailer Truck Accident Leads To Second Fatality

Meanwhile, another young man died after being crushed by a trailer truck in the Narhi police station area on National Highway 31, police said.

A truck travelling from Ghazipur towards Bharauli allegedly crushed Manoj Kumar (42) to death. Police have sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem examination.

SHO Harishankar Singh said the deceased was a resident of Turha Toli in Buxar district of Bihar. He was attempting to cross the road at the time of the incident. Police have seized the truck.

Efforts are on to nab the truck driver, who is absconding, police said.