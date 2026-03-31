Truck Accident in Jalna Claims Two Lives

A speeding truck carrying cattle fodder crashed into a tree in Jalna, Maharashtra, resulting in the immediate deaths of two men and raising concerns about road safety.
Key Points
- A truck accident in Jalna, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of two men.
- The truck, carrying cattle fodder, was reportedly travelling at high speed.
- The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree.
- The accident occurred in Jalna city after the truck deviated from the bypass route.
Two men travelling in a truck were killed after it rammed into a tree in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.
The truck, carrying cattle fodder, was moving at a high speed, and instead of continuing on the bypass route towards Shirdi, it entered Jalna city, police said.
Details of the Accident
At around 2 AM, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near a school, which crashed into a massive banyan tree, uprooting it.
Both occupants of the vehicle died instantly, a police official added.