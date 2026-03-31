Truck Accident in Jalna Claims Two Lives

A speeding truck carrying cattle fodder crashed into a tree in Jalna, Maharashtra, resulting in the immediate deaths of two men and raising concerns about road safety.

Key Points A truck accident in Jalna, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of two men.

The truck, carrying cattle fodder, was reportedly travelling at high speed.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree.

The accident occurred in Jalna city after the truck deviated from the bypass route.

Two men travelling in a truck were killed after it rammed into a tree in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The truck, carrying cattle fodder, was moving at a high speed, and instead of continuing on the bypass route towards Shirdi, it entered Jalna city, police said.

Details of the Accident

At around 2 AM, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near a school, which crashed into a massive banyan tree, uprooting it.

Both occupants of the vehicle died instantly, a police official added.