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Home  » News » Truck Accident in Jalna Claims Two Lives

Truck Accident in Jalna Claims Two Lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 17:43 IST

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A speeding truck carrying cattle fodder crashed into a tree in Jalna, Maharashtra, resulting in the immediate deaths of two men and raising concerns about road safety.

Key Points

  • A truck accident in Jalna, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of two men.
  • The truck, carrying cattle fodder, was reportedly travelling at high speed.
  • The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree.
  • The accident occurred in Jalna city after the truck deviated from the bypass route.

Two men travelling in a truck were killed after it rammed into a tree in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The truck, carrying cattle fodder, was moving at a high speed, and instead of continuing on the bypass route towards Shirdi, it entered Jalna city, police said.

 

Details of the Accident

At around 2 AM, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near a school, which crashed into a massive banyan tree, uprooting it.

Both occupants of the vehicle died instantly, a police official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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