Farmer Killed Over Land Dispute In Uttar Pradesh

A farmer in Uttar Pradesh was murdered over a land dispute, highlighting the deadly consequences of unresolved property conflicts in rural India.

Key Points A 60-year-old farmer, Ram Janam Rajbhar, was shot dead in Dholwan village, Uttar Pradesh, due to a land dispute.

The farmer was allegedly shot by motorcycle-borne assailants while returning home.

Family members have accused the village head, Rambadan Yadav, of orchestrating the murder.

A land dispute had been ongoing since October of the previous year, with the victim receiving death threats.

A 60-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified assailants over a land dispute in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Dholwan village on Thursday evening, they said.

Details of the Incident

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Bahadur said the deceased was identified as Ram Janam Rajbhar, a resident of Dholwan village.

Rajbhar was returning home on Thursday evening when motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly shot him from behind, the officer said.

He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Accusations and Investigation

Family members of the deceased have accused village head Rambadan Yadav of orchestrating the murder.

According to the family, a dispute over possession of farmland had been ongoing since October last year and Rajbhar had received repeated death threats.

The SP said police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.