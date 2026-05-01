Farmer Murdered In UP; Old Enmity Suspected

A farmer in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly murdered due to a suspected old rivalry, prompting a police investigation and search for the accused.

Key Points Farmer Indrapal was found dead in his mango orchard with multiple bullet injuries.

Police suspect the murder is a result of old rivalry.

Family members allege the enmity stemmed from an earlier incident involving the victim's niece.

Four individuals have been named in the case and are currently absconding.

Police have formed three teams to arrest the accused and are continuing their investigation.

A 45-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead in a village under the Faridpur police station limits here on Friday morning; police suspect old enmity behind the crime.

The victim, identified as Indrapal, was found lying in a pool of blood near a cot in his mango orchard.

Details Of The Crime

"Multiple bullet injuries were found on his body, indicating he died on the spot," a police official said.

Villagers discovered the body when they went to the fields and alerted the police.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma, who visited the spot, said, "The murder appears to be the result of an old rivalry. All angles are being probed."

She said, "Three teams have been formed to arrest the accused."

Family Alleges Previous Enmity

Family members alleged the enmity stemmed from an earlier incident involving the victim's niece.

They named four persons in the case: Rishipal, Sarvesh, Vikas and Sangam, all of whom are absconding.

According to relatives, Indrapal returned late on Thursday after attending a wedding and went to guard his orchard, as was his routine. Police said further investigation is underway.