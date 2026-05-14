Class 12 Student Attempts Suicide After Online Argument

A Class 12 student in Faridabad tragically attempted suicide following alleged online harassment, prompting a police investigation under the POCSO Act.

Key Points A Class 12 student attempted suicide in Faridabad after an argument with an online friend.

The student consumed poison and is currently hospitalised in stable condition.

The family alleges the student was harassed by a youth she met on social media.

An FIR has been registered against the suspect under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

A 12th Class student attempted suicide by consuming poison after an alleged argument with her online friend in the Palla area here, police said on Thursday.

Student Hospitalised After Suicide Attempt

She was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, where her condition remains stable, they said.

Her family alleged that she was harassed by a youth, whom she had befriended through social media, they added.

Police Investigation Underway

An FIR has been registered against the suspect, an AC mechanic, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, they added.

The victim's statement will be recorded once she recovers, and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.