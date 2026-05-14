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Home  » News » Class 12 Student Attempts Suicide After Online Argument

Class 12 Student Attempts Suicide After Online Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 22:57 IST

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A Class 12 student in Faridabad tragically attempted suicide following alleged online harassment, prompting a police investigation under the POCSO Act.

Key Points

  • A Class 12 student attempted suicide in Faridabad after an argument with an online friend.
  • The student consumed poison and is currently hospitalised in stable condition.
  • The family alleges the student was harassed by a youth she met on social media.
  • An FIR has been registered against the suspect under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

A 12th Class student attempted suicide by consuming poison after an alleged argument with her online friend in the Palla area here, police said on Thursday.

Student Hospitalised After Suicide Attempt

She was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, where her condition remains stable, they said.

 

Her family alleged that she was harassed by a youth, whom she had befriended through social media, they added.

Police Investigation Underway

An FIR has been registered against the suspect, an AC mechanic, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, they added.

The victim's statement will be recorded once she recovers, and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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