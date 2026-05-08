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Family Demands Justice After BJP Leader's Aide Murder In Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 08, 2026 09:46 IST

Following the murder of a BJP leader's aide in West Bengal, the family of the injured driver is demanding justice and calling for measures to prevent future violence.

Key Points

  • Family of injured driver demands justice after BJP leader's aide, Chandranath Rath, was murdered in West Bengal.
  • The family urges the West Bengal government to ensure such violent incidents do not recur.
  • The driver, Buddhabeb Bera, sustained gunshot wounds and is receiving treatment in Kolkata.
  • Family members and neighbours are calling for strict action and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

The family of Buddhabeb Bera, the driver injured in the shooting that killed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, demanded exemplary punishment for those responsible and urged the new government to ensure such incidents do not happen in West Bengal.

Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram near Kolkata on Wednesday night, triggering a political storm in the state. Bera, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the attack, sustained gunshot wounds and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

 

Family's Reaction to the Bengal Shooting

Family members said they learned about the incident through television and immediately left for Kolkata.

"We came to know from TV reports that my nephew had been shot. We still do not know who carried out the attack or why it happened," Buddhabeb's uncle Biswajit Bera said.

"Our only wish now is that he recovers and returns home safely," he added.

Buddhabeb, 25, hails from Majnaberia village in the Chandipur police station area in Purba Medinipur district.

According to family members, he mostly stays in Kolkata for work and visits home occasionally during weekends.

Demands for Justice and Punishment

Besides his parents, his younger brother, sister-in-law and several relatives have also travelled to Kolkata following the incident.

Demanding strict action against the perpetrators, the uncle said, "We want the government to conduct a proper investigation and identify those directly involved in the crime. They should be given exemplary punishment so that such incidents do not happen again in West Bengal and no other family has to go through this grief."

A neighbour, Ranjana Ghorai, also sought stringent punishment for those behind the attack.

"In our neighbourhood, we call him Sona. We want exemplary punishment for the people responsible for this incident," she said.

Rath's family members have demanded life imprisonment for the accused, while Adhikari has called for capital punishment for those involved in the killing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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