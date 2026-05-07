Suvendu aide murder: Driver still critical after multiple surgeries

The driver of the vehicle targeted in the fatal attack on Suvendu Adhikari's aide is in critical condition in Kolkata, highlighting the escalating political violence in West Bengal.

IMAGE: A visual of the seized vehicle by the police of the alleged suspect involved in the reported assassination of Chandranath Routh, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday night near Madhyamgram, in the North 24 Parganas on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The driver of the car targeted in the attack on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's aide is in critical condition.

Buddhadeb Bera, the driver, sustained bullet injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas.

The BJP has described the incident as a 'targeted assassination', sparking outrage and protests.

The driver of the car, which was targeted by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath's assailants, is in a critical condition at a hospital here, police sources said on Thursday.

Driver's Condition Following Attack

Buddhadeb Bera, who was driving Rath's car, sustained bullet injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries, a senior official of the hospital said.

"His condition continues to be very critical. He underwent a couple of surgical procedures and is being closely monitored in the intensive care unit," the official told PTI.

Doctors were "doing everything possible" to stabilise Bera, he added.

Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal

West Bengal's post-poll tension took a bloody turn on Wednesday night after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas in what the saffron camp described as a "targeted assassination", triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence.

Details of the Attack

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

Investigators said that Rath's vehicle was intercepted barely 100 metres from his residential complex around 10.15 pm on Wednesday.