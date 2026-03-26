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Home  » News » UP family seeks aid after man dies in suspected Riyadh missile attack

UP family seeks aid after man dies in suspected Riyadh missile attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 11:35 IST

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Following the death of a 26-year-old Uttar Pradesh man in a suspected Riyadh missile attack, his family is demanding compensation and a government job for his widow to secure their future.

Key Points

  • Family of Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh killed in Riyadh, seeks compensation.
  • The family has requested a government job for Gopal's widow to support their livelihood.
  • Local BJP MLA has assured the family of prompt action to address their demands for assistance.
  • The district administration is assisting the family with legal procedures for financial aid and government assistance.

The mortal remains of Ravi Gopal were brought back to his native Baghain village in Sitapur from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday with the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs and the district administration. His last rites were conducted later in the evening.

Villagers in large numbers gathered to bid a final farewell to Gopal, who had been working as a driver in a plastic factory in the Saudi capital since last year.

 

Gopal's last rites were performed by his elder brother Manmohan Dayal in the presence of family members and local officials.

He is survived by his wife, parents and a four-year-old son. His wife Ritu remains inconsolable after the incident, family members said.

Family's Plea for Support

Dayal told PTI that the family is in dire need of financial assistance and has sought a government job for Gopal's wife to support their livelihood.

Local BJP MLA Asha Maurya has assured them of taking prompt steps to address their demands, he said.

Mahmudabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) B K Singh told reporters on Thursday that the family has sought compensation and a job.

"We are looking into the matter. The district administration is assisting the family with legal procedures as they await a response to their request for financial aid and government assistance," Singh said.

The officials said the administration is in touch with the bereaved family and is extending all possible support.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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