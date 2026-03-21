Indian Man Dies in Suspected Missile Strike in Riyadh, Family Appeals for Help

An Indian man working in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has tragically died in a suspected missile attack, prompting his family to seek answers and assistance from the Indian government for repatriation and compensation.

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points An Indian man working as a driver in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was reportedly killed in a suspected missile attack.

The family was informed of the death by a friend who claimed the man was killed in a missile strike near his factory.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the death of an Indian national in Riyadh and is coordinating with local authorities.

The family is urging the Indian government to provide compensation and facilitate the return of the man's body to India.

Local police are investigating the incident and verifying details of the man's employment.

A 26-year-old man was killed in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh, his family alleged on Saturday, claiming that they were yet to give an official confirmation.

Ravi Gopal from Baghain village in Mahmudabad Police Station limits had been working as a driver in a plastic factory in the Saudi capital since September 2025, his family said.

Ritu, his wife, said Ravi last spoke to the family on March 18 around 9.30 pm.

"The call got disconnected after about 20 minutes, and when we tried calling back, we found the phone switched off. We also tried contacting his friends there, but could not reach anyone," she said.

According to the family, they were informed about Ravi's death the next day by his friend Ram Niwas, a native of Barabanki who also works in Saudi Arabia.

Ram Niwas told them that Ravi died in a missile strike near the factory.

Ravi's elder brother, Manmohan Dayal, said that they were told that Ravi was working when he was buried in the debris from a missile attack.

"He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Ram Niwas identified the body," he said.

Dayal said local police in Mahmudabad have contacted the family to collect details of the incident and Ravi's employment for verification.

A relative of the family, who also works in Saudi Arabia and is currently about 1,400 km away from Riyadh, is expected to reach there to help confirm the death.

Ravi was the sole breadwinner of his family, and he is survived by his wife and four-year-old son.

The family has urged the administration to provide compensation and facilitate the return of his body to their village.

Government Response and Investigation

Mehmudabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate B K Singh told PTI that the administration was in regular contact with the family members to coordinate the next steps.

"The details of the family have been gathered and shared with the government for further action. The administration is in touch with the family members," Singh said.

At an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem R Mahajan, said on Friday that the government had received information late on March 18 regarding the "tragic demise of an Indian national" during an attack in Riyadh, though he did not elaborate on the circumstances.

He offered his condolences to the bereaved family and said the Indian Mission in Riyadh is in touch with them and coordinating with local authorities for the early return of the mortal remains.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also said in a social media post that an Indian national was killed on March 18.