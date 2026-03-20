HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Indian National Killed in Riyadh; Embassy Offers Condolences

Indian National Killed in Riyadh; Embassy Offers Condolences

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 16:19 IST

x

An Indian national's death in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has prompted an embassy response amidst regional tensions, raising concerns about the safety of Indian citizens abroad.

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian national tragically died in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following events on March 18th.
  • The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has expressed condolences and is in contact with the deceased's family.
  • The circumstances surrounding the Indian national's death remain unclear.
  • The Indian Embassy had previously advised Indian residents in Riyadh to remain calm and adhere to Saudi authorities' guidelines.
  • Tensions in the Gulf region, potentially linked to US-Iran relations, may be a contributing factor.

An Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabia due to the "recent events of March 18", the Indian Embassy announced on Friday.

In a social media post, the Indian mission expressed its "deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th".

 

The circumstances regarding the Indian national's death are not clear.

The embassy said that it is in contact with the deceased's family and local authorities. "We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter," it added.

A day earlier, the Indian embassy said alerts were received by residents in Riyadh and some other regions on Wednesday. "The Indian community is advised to remain calm and composed," it said.

"Please adhere strictly to the guidelines and instructions issued by Saudi authorities. Rely only on verified information shared by the authorities through official channels such as @SaudiDCD and other authorised government handles," it said.

Context of Regional Tensions

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian National Injured, No Fatalities in Saudi Arabia Projectile Strike
Indian National Injured, No Fatalities in Saudi Arabia Projectile Strike
Indian National Among Fatalities in Saudi Arabia After Projectile Strike
Indian National Among Fatalities in Saudi Arabia After Projectile Strike
No Indian killed in projectile strike in Saudi Arabia: Embassy
No Indian killed in projectile strike in Saudi Arabia: Embassy
11 Indians killed in house fire in Saudi Arabia
11 Indians killed in house fire in Saudi Arabia
Death toll of Indians in Hajj stampede rises to 58
Death toll of Indians in Hajj stampede rises to 58

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look, Fans Can't Stop Watching!0:43

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look, Fans Can't Stop Watching!

Waterlogging Chaos in Madurai After Intense Downpour2:51

Waterlogging Chaos in Madurai After Intense Downpour

More Female Calves, More Milk: Sexed Semen Tech Delivers Results in Gujarat2:59

More Female Calves, More Milk: Sexed Semen Tech Delivers...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO