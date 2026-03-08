HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian National Among Fatalities in Saudi Arabia After Projectile Strike

Indian National Among Fatalities in Saudi Arabia After Projectile Strike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 08, 2026 23:31 IST

A projectile strike in Saudi Arabia's Al-Kharj Governorate has resulted in the death of an Indian national and a Bangladeshi national, highlighting the dangers of regional conflict.

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian national and a Bangladeshi national were killed in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, after a projectile struck a residential area.
  • Twelve Bangladeshi residents were injured in the projectile strike, which also caused material damage.
  • Saudi Civil Defence confirmed the incident, stating the projectile hit a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company.
  • Authorities have condemned the targeting of civilian objects as a violation of international humanitarian law.

An Indian national is among two persons killed after a projectile fell on a residential location in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, officials said.

The military projectile fell in a residential area in Saudi Arabia's al-Kharj Governorate on Sunday, killing two people and injuring 12 others, the Saudi Civil Defence said.

 

A Civil Defence spokesperson of the Saudi government said the projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj.

The incident killed one Indian national and one Bangladeshi national, while 12 Bangladeshi residents were injured, Al-Arabiya news reported.

However, the authorities have not yet released the identity of the victims.

The strike also caused material damage, the spokesman said.

"The official spokesman for the Civil Defense stated that on Sunday, Civil Defence dealt with a military projectile falling on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate, which resulted in two deaths of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities and injury to (12) residents of Bangladeshi nationality, as well as material damage, the Saudi Civil Defence said in a post on X.

The post further said that "attempts to target civilian objects are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law..."

Escalating Regional Tensions

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
