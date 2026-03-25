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Home  » News » Family Receives Body of UP Man Killed in Suspected Riyadh Missile Strike

Family Receives Body of UP Man Killed in Suspected Riyadh Missile Strike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 11:25 IST

The body of an Indian man from Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Gopal, killed in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh, has been returned to his family, prompting calls for compensation and assistance.

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, was killed in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
  • The Ministry of External Affairs assisted in the repatriation of Ravi Gopal's remains to his family in Sitapur.
  • Ravi Gopal worked as a driver in a plastic factory in Riyadh and was the sole breadwinner for his family.
  • The family of the deceased has sought compensation and assistance from the administration following the tragic incident in Riyadh.

The mortal remains of a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who was killed in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh earlier this month, was brought to his native village in Sitapur on Wednesday, his family members said.

Ravi Gopal, a resident of Baghain village under Mahmudabad police station limits, had been working as a driver in a plastic factory in the Saudi capital since September 2025. He was killed on the night of March 18 in what his family described as a missile strike near his workplace.

 

His elder brother, Manmohan Dayal, told PTI that the mortal remains were handed over to him in Lucknow on Wednesday morning with the help of the administration.

"The body was received around 9.30 am. We are now taking it to our village in an ambulance and expect to reach by noon," he said earlier this morning.

"The cremation will be held today and preparations are already underway in the village," he said.

Dayal said Rakesh Kumar, Naib Tehsildar from Mahmudabad, has been deputed to facilitate the process and was accompanying the convoy.

He added that the family had been informed earlier by embassy officials and the local administration that the body would be flown from Riyadh to Lucknow, arriving on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the family had claimed that Ravi died after being buried under debris following a missile strike near the factory where he worked. He was later taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said it received information on March 18 regarding the "tragic demise of an Indian national" in Riyadh and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. The Indian Mission in Riyadh coordinated with local authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the body.

Ravi, the sole breadwinner of his family, is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son. The family has sought compensation and assistance from the administration.

Officials said the district administration remained in touch with the family to ensure smooth completion of formalities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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