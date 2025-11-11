Family says i20 driver was introvert, had few friends

The family of the man suspected to be involved in the Delhi blast near Red Fort metro station said cannot believe that he could be involved in terror activities.

IMAGE: Members of the forensic team work at the site of an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of New Delhi, November 11, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

Muzamil, sister-in-law of Dr Umar Nabi, said he was an introvert right from his childhood, did not have many friends and used to focus on his studies and work.

"He was working as a faculty at a college in Faridabad. He called on Friday saying he is busy with examinations and will return home after three days. He was a reserved kind of person right from childhood," Muzamil said.

She insisted that Umar was not the kind of person to get involved in terror activities.

"We struggled a lot to ensure he gets educated so that he is able to take care of himself and the family. This is unbelievable," she added.

Umar had last visited Kashmir two months ago, Muzamil said.

Preliminary findings by Delhi Police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators may have been used in the blast, linking it to the terror module uncovered in Faridabad, where 2,900 kg explosive materials and inflammables was seized. "Final reports are awaited," the source added.

Police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act under sections which deal with punishment and conspiracy of a terror attack.

The Union home ministry has now handed over the investigation to the NIA.