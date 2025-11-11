IMAGE: Crime Scene Investigtors at the site of Monday's blast in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Following the high-intensity blast outside the Red Fort, which claimed the lives of 12 people, members of the film fraternity have come forward to condole the tragic loss of life.

Raveena Tandon took to her X handle, calling it 'horrible news'.

'Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news,' she wrote.



Sonu Sood: 'My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today's tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let's support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace.'

Vijay: 'Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured.'

Sidharth Malhotra: 'My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Red Fort blast. Delhi, stay strong and stay safe.'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: 'My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Red Fort Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers.'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff