'We took stones for India:' Arrested doc family denies terror links

November 11, 2025 13:58 IST

The family of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after 360 kilogram of explosives was recovered from his rented room in Faridabad on Tuesday claimed that there was no indication of the medico's involvement in terror activities.

IMAGE: Azad Shakil, brother of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after 360 kilogram of explosives was recovered from his rented room in Faridabad. Photograph: ANI video grab

"It is being alleged that he is big terrorist. We have no knowledge of it. For the past five decades, there has been no case against anyone from our family," Azad Shakil, brother of Muzammil, told PTI at his Pulwama residence.

Shakil said his family, who are farmers by occupation, have been targeted by stone-pelters in the past for being nationalists.

 

"We are completely Indians and we have taken stones for India. You can verify it from anyone in the village," he said.

Asked about his brother who has been arrested, Shakil said he was a "good person".

"You can ask around about him. There are allegations about his involvement in terror activities but we have not been allowed to meet him so far," he added.

Shakil said his brother had come home to attend his sister's wedding which was scheduled to take place on Sunday but has now been cancelled.

The accused doctor earlier visited Kashmir when his father had undergone a surgical procedure, Shakil said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
