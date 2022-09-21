News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Truck runs over people sleeping on road divider in Delhi, 4 killed

Truck runs over people sleeping on road divider in Delhi, 4 killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 21, 2022 09:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four people sleeping on a road divider were killed and two others injured in the early hours of Wednesday after they were run over by a speeding truck in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said.

Two of the victims died on the spot, they said.

At 1:51 am on Wednesday, a truck that was crossing the DTC depot traffic signal and going towards the DLF T-point crushed six people sleeping on a road divider. The driver was driving rashly and negligently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Two people died on the spot and four were rushed to GTB Hospital. Out of the four injured, one was declared brought dead and another died during treatment, the DCP said.

 

The deceased were identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khan (25), Shah Alam (38), all residents of New Seemapuri, and Rahul (45), a resident of Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad, police said.

The injured have been identified as Manish (16) from Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad and Pradeep (30), a resident of Tahirpur, they said.

Several teams have been formed to trace the offending vehicle and its driver. A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEE: 2 men stop on Mumbai sea link, run over by taxi
SEE: 2 men stop on Mumbai sea link, run over by taxi
How Piyush Tewari is making India's roads safer
How Piyush Tewari is making India's roads safer
8 dead in violence as SUVs run over farmers in UP
8 dead in violence as SUVs run over farmers in UP
Modi was right, time isn't for war: French Prez at UN
Modi was right, time isn't for war: French Prez at UN
The Indian Education Scramble
The Indian Education Scramble
Where is the brilliance? Shastri blasts 'sloppy' India
Where is the brilliance? Shastri blasts 'sloppy' India
The Beauty Queen With The Stubborn Heart
The Beauty Queen With The Stubborn Heart
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents

How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents

Mumbai: Six killed as car runs over them

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances