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Man, Family Arrested For Harassing Woman In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 01:15 IST

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A man and two of his family members have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh after allegedly harassing and molesting a young woman, driving her to attempt suicide.

Key Points

  • A man and his family members have been arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly harassing and molesting a young woman.
  • The victim's family filed a complaint alleging stalking, molestation, and death threats against their daughter.
  • The accused allegedly pressured the victim and her family to withdraw the complaint, leading to severe mental harassment.
  • The young woman attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance due to the continuous harassment.

Police here have arrested a man and two members of his family for allegedly harassing and molesting a young woman, apparently driving her to attempt suicide, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the victim's family members lodged a complaint at TP Nagar police station on May 28, alleging that a young man named Aditya had been stalking their 18-year-old daughter and molesting her.

 

They alleged that whenever she resisted, he would use various mobile numbers to verbally abuse her and issue death threats.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections.

Accused Pressured Victim To Withdraw Complaint

Police said following the registration of the case, the accused Aditya, his mother Surendri and sister Archana allegedly coerced the victim and her family to withdraw the complaint.

It is alleged that due to continuous mental harassment, the young woman consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to commit suicide. A separate case has been registered in connection with this incident.

Police arrested all three accused on Saturday.

Accused Admits To Stalking And Harassment

According to police, during interrogation, Aditya admitted to stalking the young woman, harassing her via mobile phone, and subjecting her to mental pressure.

Further, allegations regarding the accused pressuring the victim and her family to withdraw the case have also been corroborated, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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