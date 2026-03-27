Online Gambling Scam Uses Impersonated Mangaluru Police Website

Mangaluru police are investigating a sophisticated online gambling scam where fraudsters created a fake website impersonating the city police to deceive unsuspecting victims.

Key Points A fake website impersonating the Mangaluru city police was used to cheat people through online gambling.

The fraudulent platform lured individuals into online betting and gaming schemes with promises of high returns.

Victims were persuaded to deposit money, which was then siphoned off by the scammers.

Police suspect the accused used the department's name to appear legitimate and gain users' trust.

Authorities are urging the public to be vigilant and avoid schemes promising quick financial gains to prevent cyber fraud.

A case was registered after a website impersonating the city police was used to cheat people through online gambling, officials said.

The case came to light when personnel from the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) police station noticed a suspicious website during routine monitoring, they added.

On verification, it was found that unidentified individuals had created a portal using the name and identity of the city police, raising concerns over potential misuse for fraudulent purposes, they further said.

Online Gambling Scheme Details

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fake platform was being used to lure individuals, particularly those unfamiliar with cyber risks, into online betting and gaming schemes, a senior police officer said.

Victims were reportedly persuaded to deposit money with promises of attractive returns, after which the funds were siphoned off, he said.

Police suspect the accused used the department's name to make the website appear legitimate and win users' trust.

"The misuse of official identity appears to have played a key role in convincing victims to engage with the platform," officials said.

Investigation and Public Warning

A case has been registered against unknown persons, and efforts are underway to trace those responsible for creating and operating the fraudulent website.

Technical analysis of the domain and transaction trails is also being conducted as part of the investigation, police said.

Authorities have cautioned the public to remain vigilant while accessing websites and to rely only on verified official platforms.

Citizens are also advised to avoid links or schemes promising quick financial gains, as such offers are often used as bait in cyber fraud cases.