Kolkata Police Uncovers SIM Box Scam Impersonating Law Enforcement

Kolkata Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud network employing illegal SIM box devices to impersonate law enforcement, preventing further scams and financial losses.

Key Points Kolkata Police dismantled a cyber fraud network using illegal 'SIM box' devices to impersonate law enforcement.

The fraudsters extorted ₹3.01 crore from a retired engineer by impersonating CBI officials and threatening arrest.

Police traced fraudulent calls to a SIM box setup disguising international calls as domestic, facilitating impersonation scams.

Raids led to the recovery of SIM box devices, SIM cards, mobile phones, and other accessories.

Investigations are ongoing to trace crypto transactions, courier links, and the SIM supply chain to identify other involved parties.

The Kolkata Police has dismantled an organised cyber fraud network operating illegal 'SIM box devices' to impersonate law enforcement officials, an officer said on Wednesday.

A 'SIM box' is a telecom device used to illegally route international calls, making those appear as domestic calls. Miscreants operating abroad often use these systems to impersonate Indian law enforcement agencies in 'Digital Arrest' cases, police said.

The accused in this case allegedly extorted Rs 3.01 crore from a retired engineer, a resident of Parnasree area in Kolkata, the officer said, adding they impersonated CBI officials and threatened arrest, coercing him into transferring the sum.

Two accused in the case have been arrested in the state, one in February and another on Wednesday, he said.

Uncovering the SIM Box Operation

"Through technical analysis, we traced the fraudulent calls to an organised SIM box setup, which the gang used to disguise international calls as domestic ones," the officer said.

"This not only facilitated impersonation scams, but also caused revenue loss to telecom operators," he said.

Ongoing Investigation

During raids to nab the accused, the police recovered several 'SIM box devices', SIM cards, mobile phones, routers and other accessories.

"Efforts are ongoing to trace crypto transactions, courier links, and the SIM supply chain to identify and apprehend other associates involved. We are also analysing connections to similar cases across India," the officer said.