Three Arrested in Cyber Fraud Case Involving Rs 82 Crore

Three Arrested in Cyber Fraud Case Involving Rs 82 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 00:12 IST

Three individuals have been arrested in Shivamogga, Karnataka, for their alleged involvement in a massive Rs 82 crore cyber fraud operation spanning across India, prompting a deeper investigation into the financial crimes.

Key Points

  • Three individuals have been arrested in Shivamogga, Karnataka, for their involvement in a cyber fraud scheme.
  • The cyber fraud operation involves over Rs 82 crore and 352 complaints registered across the country.
  • The prime accused allegedly lured a complainant with commission promises to open a bank account, which was then used for fraudulent transfers.
  • Police have frozen 15 bank accounts linked to the illegal fund transfers, recovering over Rs 14.71 crore.
  • Authorities seized mobile phones, ATM cards, QR code scanners, and SIM cards from the accused, who are now in judicial custody.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with cyber fraud cases involving more than Rs 82 crore and 352 complaints registered nationwide, police said here on Friday.

The accused have been booked by the cybercrime police station under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS.

 

Details of the Cyber Fraud Scheme

According to Karnataka Police, the prime accused, 43-year-old Jagadish C, allegedly lured a complainant, Wilson, with a promise of commission and persuaded him to open a bank account.

Jagadish later took control of the account and, by impersonating the complainant, fraudulently transferred large sums of money, police said.

Jagadish, a resident of Sharadamma Compound in Sharavathi Nagar, Shivamogga, runs an electronics business, police said.

The other two accused have been identified as Arshad (39), a fish trader from Shankarpura in Chikkamagaluru, and Ananth T (34), a marketing professional from Hosamane in Shivamogga.

Investigation and Seizure

Police said 15 bank accounts used for illegal fund transfers have been frozen.

More than Rs 14.71 crore was routed through these accounts linked to over 352 fraud complaints registered nationwide.

The total cheating amount stood at Rs 82 crore, police said.

Two mobile phones, 11 ATM cards, nine QR code scanners and 15 Airtel SIM cards have been seized from the accused.

The trio was produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace other absconding suspects.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
