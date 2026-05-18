Punjab Police Bust Fake Currency Racket, Arrest Four

Punjab Police successfully busted a fake currency racket in Malerkotla, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of Rs 5.50 lakh in counterfeit currency.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Punjab Police dismantle a fake currency operation in Malerkotla, arresting four individuals.

Authorities seized counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 5.50 lakh during the operation.

The recovered fake currency notes were all in Rs 500 denomination.

Investigation reveals one of the accused has a prior criminal record related to drug offences.

Police investigation is ongoing to uncover the full network and potential accomplices involved in the fake currency racket.

Punjab Police on Monday said it had busted a fake currency module in Malerkotla with the arrest of four individuals and seizure of counterfeit currency worth Rs 5.50 lakh.

The accused were identified as Nazar Khan and Asif Ali, both residents of Malerkotla; Raj Mohammad, a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur; and Mukhtiyar Singh alias Gurjit Singh, a resident of Jind in Haryana.

Details Of The Fake Currency Seizure

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said all the recovered fake Indian currency notes were in the Rs 500 denomination.

Investigation revealed that Raj Mohammad has a criminal background, with one FIR related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him, he said.

Ongoing Investigation And Further Arrests

The DGP said that further investigation was underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General of Counter Intelligence, Patiala, Simrat Kaur said in a meticulous operation carried out by the team of the CI Unit Malerkotla, Nazar Khan and Raj Mohammad were arrested and Rs 4 lakh fake Indian currency notes were recovered from their possession.

During further investigation, two more accused -- Mukhtiyar Singh and Asif Ali -- were arrested and Rs 1.5 lakh additional fake Indian currency notes were recovered from their possession, she said.

The AIG said that more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Amargarh Police Station in Malerkotla.