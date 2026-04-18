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Himachal Pradesh Police Bust Fake Currency Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 17:11 IST

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Two individuals have been arrested in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, for their involvement in a sophisticated counterfeit currency racket targeting small business owners and elderly citizens.

Key Points

  • Hamirpur Police arrested two individuals for involvement in a counterfeit currency racket.
  • The suspects used fake Rs 200 notes to defraud a shopkeeper, obtaining genuine Rs 500 notes.
  • Police identified the suspects using CCTV footage, ITMS, and bank records.
  • Counterfeit notes were recovered during the arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.
  • The police urge small shopkeepers to be vigilant and verify currency during transactions to avoid currency fraud.

Hamirpur Police arrested two people for their alleged involvement in a sophisticated counterfeit currency racket, officials said on Saturday.

The arrests follow a complaint filed by a 74-year-old shopkeeper from Loharda Bypass Road, who was defrauded on April 9, 2026. The culprits used a "currency exchange" tactic, handing over fake Rs 200 notes in exchange for genuine Rs 500 notes.

 

How Police Tracked Down The Counterfeiters

Based on CCTV footage, technical surveillance, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and bank records, the police identified the vehicle used in the crime.

On Friday, the police intercepted the suspects near Behnajata, Bilaspur, while they were travelling in another vehicle and during the search, recovered 16 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 and 33 counterfeit notes of Rs 200.

Investigation And Public Appeal

Superintendent of Police Hamirpur Balbir Singh said the preliminary investigation reveals that the accused have been roaming various parts of Himachal Pradesh over the last few days, targeting small business owners and elderly citizens.

A case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. The arrested accused are natives of Punjab.

The police have not disclosed the identities of the accused, as backward and forward linkages are being investigated.

The Hamirpur Police urges the general public, especially small shopkeepers, to remain vigilant and carefully verify the security features of currency notes during transactions.

Any individual with information regarding such elements or any victim of a similar currency fraud can contact the Office of the SP Hamirpur or the Sadar Police Station Hamirpur, the police said.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the accused could face charges related to counterfeiting currency, which carry significant penalties including imprisonment and fines. The police will likely investigate the source of the counterfeit notes and any other individuals involved in the racket. Such crimes can undermine public trust in the financial system.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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