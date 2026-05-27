Facebook User Posing As Shia Cleric Booked For Inciting Hatred

A Facebook user pretending to be a Shia cleric has been booked for allegedly inciting hatred and animosity between communities, prompting calls for communal harmony.

Key Points A Facebook user posing as a Shia cleric is booked for allegedly inciting animosity between communities.

Shia cleric Maulana Mirza Mohammad Yasoob Abbas filed a complaint about the fake profile using his name.

Abbas refuted the misleading posts and appealed to the public to disregard them.

The unidentified person is booked under sections of the BNS and the IT Act.

Abbas urged the government to take strict action and appealed for communal harmony ahead of Eid-al-Adha.

A Facebook user posing as a Shia cleric has been booked for allegedly inciting animosity, hatred, and hostility between communities, police said on Tuesday.

Complaint Filed By Shia Cleric

The action came on a complaint by Shia cleric Maulana Mirza Mohammad Yasoob Abbas, who alleged that a Facebook user was using his name to circulate a misleading post on social media.

Abbas, who is also the national general Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, rubbished the posts made in his name and appealed to the public not to believe them.

Legal Action Taken

The person who is yet to be identified was booked under sections 353(2) (public mischief) of the BNS and the IT Act at the city's Chowk Police Station.

Appeal For Communal Harmony

In a video statement, Abbas said that it was saddening that such a false statement attributed to him on social media ahead of Eid-al-Adha.

He urged the state government to take strict action against the person and appealed for communal harmony.