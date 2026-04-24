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Social Media Influencer Arrested For Remarks Against Hindu Leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 16:58 IST

A Mumbai-based social media influencer has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against a Hindu religious leader, sparking outrage and legal action.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Mumbai police arrest social media influencer Abu Jabir Hussain Gayasuddin Talukdar for derogatory remarks.
  • The influencer allegedly mocked Hindu religious leader Swami Rambhadracharya in his videos.
  • A Bajrang Dal activist filed a complaint leading to the influencer's arrest.
  • The accused is charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 299 for outraging religious feelings.
  • The influencer has approximately one lakh subscribers on Instagram.

Police have arrested a male social media influencer in Mumbai's Vakola area for allegedly making derogatory remarks about a Hindu religious leader in his videos, an official said on Friday.

Accusations Against The Social Media Influencer

The accused, identified as Abu Jabir Hussain Gayasuddin Talukdar alias Javed, had posted multiple videos on his Instagram page. In one of the videos, he allegedly mocked Hindu religious leader Swami Rambhadracharya, who spoke about the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra', an official of the Vakola police station said.

 

The accused also allegedly passed objectionable comments about Hindu religious texts, he said.

Legal Action And Arrest

A Bajrang Dal activist, Ajit Yadav, found the videos and filed a complaint with the police. Based on it, an FIR was registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

He was arrested at his residence in Oshiwara on Thursday night.

Influencer's Social Media Presence

Talukdar has around one lakh subscribers on Instagram, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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