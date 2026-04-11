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UP ATS arrests cleric in Deoband over social media posts and Pakistan links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 15:05 IST

A Muslim cleric in Deoband has been arrested by the UP ATS for allegedly using social media to spread inflammatory content and maintaining links with individuals in Pakistan, raising concerns about communal tension.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • UP ATS arrested a Muslim cleric, Mufti Zakir, in Deoband for allegedly sharing inflammatory social media posts.
  • The cleric is accused of inciting people by opposing CAA, NRC, the Ram Temple verdict, and other sensitive issues.
  • Mufti Zakir allegedly maintained contact with individuals and groups in Pakistan via WhatsApp.
  • Police are analysing the cleric's mobile phone records for spreading misinformation and rumours to foment communal tension.
  • The cleric was allegedly inspired by videos of jailed former JNU student Umar Khalid and harboured animosity towards those advocating Hindu-Muslim unity.

The UP ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) has arrested a mufti (Muslim cleric) from Deoband here for allegedly sharing inflammatory and objectionable posts on social media and maintaining contacts with individuals in Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

ATS Deoband In-charge Inspector Sudhir Ujjwal filed a formal report at the Deoband Police Station and stated that, after intelligence input, they raided 'Mil Wala Phatak' in Deoband and arrested the accused, Mufti Zakir.

 

Allegations Against the Cleric

The probe revealed that Mufi was posting messages and sharing content via social media to incite people by opposing CAA, NRC, UGC, SIR, the Ram Temple verdict, and actions taken during the "I Love Mohammed" protests.

Police registered an FIR against the accused and stated that Mufti Zakir appears to have been inspired by watching videos of jailed former JNU student Umar Khalid.

He also harbours animosity toward prominent ulemas (Islamic scholars) and politicians who advocate for Hindu-Muslim unity, said the report.

The ATS alleged that Mufti Zakir was in contact with individuals and groups in Pakistan via WhatsApp.

His mobile phone records are also being analysed as he was allegedly using it to spread misinformation and rumours, thereby fomenting communal tension.

Increased Security Measures

Local police has been placed on alert, and surveillance has been intensified in sensitive areas.

Rojant Tyagi, SHO of the Deoband Police Station, said the ATS is interrogating the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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