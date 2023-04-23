News
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala police arrest man over letter threatening suicide attack on Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 23, 2023 15:42 IST
The Kerala police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly sent a letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting the state on April 24 and 25 to take part in various programmes.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing civil servants on the 16th Civil Services Day celebrations, in New Delhi, April 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kochi resident Xavier, who runs a business in the city, was arrested by the police for allegedly writing the threatening letter in the name of another person.

 

"We have arrested the man after probing the matter in a scientific manner. This was part of a personal vendetta. He wanted the person mentioned in the letter to be arrested," City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman told PTI.

The letter in Malayalam, written in the name of Kochi resident N J Johny, was received at the office of BJP state president K Surendran who in turn handed it over to the police last week.

The news of the letter came out on Saturday after a report by ADGP (Intelligence) was telecast in the media. After the news was out, Surendran met the media and said he had handed over the threatening letter a week ago to the state police chief.

"Last week, President, BJP state committee, Kerala had received a letter written in Malayalam threatening the life of Hon Prime Minister of India by using a suicide bomber," the intelligence report read.

Johny had yesterday met the media and claimed that he was innocent. "Police have questioned me. I have given them all the details. They cross-checked the handwriting and everything," he said.

His family told the police said they suspected another person from the locality, who had some issues with them over some matter related to a church.

Police said Xavier had some personal disagreements with Johny and wrote the letter to trap him.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sethu Raman said 2,060 police personnel had been deployed in Kochi city as part of the security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. He also said that around 20,000 participants are expect to take part in the PM's road show.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
