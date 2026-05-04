Former Village Head Critically Injured In Kaushambi Shooting

A former village head in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, is in critical condition after being shot by unidentified assailants, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points Former village head Manoj Kumar critically injured in Kaushambi shooting.

Unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire during his morning walk.

Kumar served as village head from 2010 to 2015 and was known as well-behaved.

Police have formed three teams to investigate the Kaushambi shooting incident.

A former village head was critically injured after unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire at him in Kaushambi district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place in the Sandipan Ghat police station area when Manoj Kumar, a former pradhan of Alam Chand village, stepped out for a morning walk around 7 am.

Details of the Kaushambi Shooting Incident

As he reached a short distance from his house, unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled the spot, police said.

Kumar sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, where his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

"Kumar served as the village head from 2010 to 2015. He was known to be a simple and well-behaved person," SP Saty Narayan Prajapat, who reached the scene along with a field unit, said.

Three teams have been formed to crack the case, police said, adding that the victim's family is yet to lodge a formal complaint.